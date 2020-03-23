Kanika Kapoor's Friend Ojas Desai Who Accompanied Her at Taj Hotel, Goes Missing!

Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Kanika Kapoor is in the midst of a controversy amid the coronavirus scare. The Bollywood singer allegedly missed the airport screening, gid her travel history and partied with hundreds of them including politicians. She was tested positive for COVID-19. The guests with whom she partied are now undergoing the tests too. The latest reports say that her friend, Ojas Desai who accompanied her at Lucknow Taj Hotel has been missing ever since. Kanika Kapoor Tested Positive for COVID-19: 63 People Who Attended the Bollywood Singer’s Party Declared Negative for Coronavirus.

The Mumbai-based entrepreneur reportedly left the city on March 16. However, he is since then untraceable and the police are on a frantic search of the person. The singer meanwhile, who got tested positive for the second time again, cannot be questioned as she is being treated.

On the other hand, Kanika had also visited her relatives in Lucknow's Kalpana Tower. The local authorities soon sanitised the entire building after knowing Kanika's case. "We have asked people to maintain distance from each other and not come into close contact considering the threat," Ravi Lal, a medical officer, Kanpur told ANI.

Kanika also recently complained that she is getting 'ill treated' at the hospital. The authorities hit back saying she was throwing tantrums here. Now, only Kanika might be able contact her friend to tell where he has disappeared! Stay tuned for more updates.