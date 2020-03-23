Kanika Kapoor Tested Positive for COVID-19: 63 People Who Attended the Bollywood Singer’s Party Declared Negative for Coronavirus

Playback Singer Kanika Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On March 20, Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she has been tested positive for COVID-19. She shared a post on Instagram in which she mentioned, “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.” After Kanika had returned from the UK, she had reportedly attended a party in Kanpur that was attended by several prominent personalities and bureaucrats. Covid-19: Sonam Kapoor Trolled Mercilessly For Supporting Kanika Kapoor! Netizens Call Sonam Dim-witted!

After Kanika Kapoor had arrived in Lucknow, she had reportedly attended at least three gatherings. Out of the 162 people who came in contact with Kanika, 63 have been tested negative for coronavirus, reports TOI. The report states that the health teams had listed 162 individuals, whose swab samples have being collected and sent for testing. 63 reports have come, declared negative for COVID-19, out of which 35 were from Kanpur. South Africa Cricket Team Was at Same Lucknow Hotel Where Kanika Kapoor, Singer Who Tested Positive For Coronavirus, Stayed.

Kanika Kapoor's Post

The report also states that another 120-130 individuals have being identified who came in contact with Kanika Kapoor at different gatherings. Their samples are yet to be collected. The singer had attended two parties at Akbar Ahmed Dumpy’s residence, for which his relatives were also present. The report further states that the singer had also met a Mumbai-based businessman at the luxurious hotel where Kanika stayed for three days.