Karan Johar Asks His Kids Yash and Roohi About Coronavirus and Their Innocent Response Wins the Internet (Watch Video)

Karan Johar, Yash and Roohi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the coronavirus outbreak forcing everyone to stay indoors, it has been a unique time for Bollywood fans as they are getting a rare insight into the lives of the rich and famous and who's who of the film industry. From watching Katrina Kaif grooming at her home to Sidharth Malhotra cooking, it has been a treat for fans to see their celebs' social media posts. While Karan is a regular when it comes to sharing cute videos of his kids Yash and Roohi, the latest one is sure to melt your hearts and will show you how pure innocence truly is when it comes to kids. While adults are finding it hard to wrap their head around the current pandemic situation, watch what happens when Karan quizzes his kids about the virus.

In a video shared by Karan, the filmmaker is seen talking to Yash and Roohi where he asks, “Have you heard of the coronavirus?” While Yash doesn't say much, his daughter Roohi excitedly quips, “No, I have heard of Peppa Pig.” The video is too cute to miss and sharing the same, KJO wrote, "Need to start making them more aware of the current circumstance! Much more than @officialpeppa and George!"

Check Out Karan's Video Here:

We see Karan concluding the video saying, "Clearly, you are not keeping up with international affairs. We have to do something about that." Social media users are loving Yash and Roohi's innocent response, a user commenting on Karan's post wrote, "Too young.let them be happy kids."

Celebrities have been posting unique stuff to keep themselves as well as their fans entertained amid this coronavirus lockdown. We are definitely looking forward to more such fun videos of Karan along with Yash and Roohi!