Varun Dhawan and Family, Karisma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and More Clap From Their Balconies As a Thank You to Medical Professionals on Janta Curfew (See Videos and Pics)

Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Karisma Kapoor (Photo Credits: Twitter/Instagram)

Currently, we are facing a global crisis as the spread of coronavirus worsens by each passing day. Like several other countries, India too has been facing this grave issue and recently to help minimise the spread of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared 'Janata (public) Curfew' for Sunday, March 22. In his speech announcing the same, the Prime Minister had also asked citizens to show solidarity with doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff and airport workers by going out on their balconies or standing at their doors and windows at 5 pm on March 22 and clapping, banging on their plates or ringing bells. After major, A list stars had posted a few days ago showing their support for 'Janata Curfew', on Sunday, we also saw a host of them doing their bit to show solidarity with the medical staff as they came out to their balconies to clap and ring bells.

From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh to the Amitabh Bachchan and family, everyone participated in this act of kindness. It was a delight to see everyone come together in this crucial time. The celebrities have been doing their bit and making the most of their positions to help bring a difference by urging fans to follow proper health and safety guidelines and also staying indoors amid coronavirus outbreak. Here's a look at celebrities who came to their balconies and showed gratitude towards medical health professionals standing tall during this crisis.

Varun Dhawan with Family:

#JantaCurfew I salute the heroes fighting this virus. Everyone of my generation please look after ur elders . Stay at home 🏠. We will fight this. Maintain quarantine #SocialDistancingNow pic.twitter.com/o6bjm94akL — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) March 22, 2020

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone:

Karisma Kapoor:

Karan Johar:

Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher:

Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

It has been amazing to see everyone come together and send out a positive message with this gesture. Stay tuned for more pictures of celebs showing their solidarity for medical professionals.