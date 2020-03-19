Hiroo Johar Birthday Bash: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan’s Mom Salma and Others Spotted at Karan Johar’s Residence (View Pics)

Celebs At Hiroo Johar Birthday Bash (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Karan Johar’s mother Hiroo Johar turned a year older on March 18. On the special day, Bollywood’s most loved director-producer shared a series of pics on Instagram and also penned down a heartfelt note for his mom. He wrote, “The wind beneath my wings....my voice of reason....my conscience keeper and the big love story of my life! I love you so much mama! @hiroojohar happy birthday!!!” It was obvious that KJo would definitely make his mom’s birthday special and by eve, we saw a few pics of guests making an arrival at Karan Johar’s residence. Karan Johar's Adorable Birthday Wish for Mom Hiroo Johar Is Just Unmissable (View Pic).

Due to coronavirus outbreak in the country, there have been many celebs who have called off their work commitments, most of the shoots have been stalled, films are been postponed, and so on. On the occasion of Hiroo Johar’s birthday, her son Karan Johar hosted a small, private affair at his residence. Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan, Salman Khan’s mother Salma, Aditya Chopra and others were spotted at the Johar’s residence. We are sure, the celebs have taken utmost precaution before stepping out amid COVID-19. Karan Johar’s Twins Roohi and Yash Turn 3! Anushka Sharma Diana, Penty, Malaika Arora and Others Wish KJo’s Babies on Instagram (View Pics).

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan At Hiroo Johar Birthday Bash (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Salma Khan

Salma Khan At Hiroo Johar Birthday Bash (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

SRK With Gauri Khan, Aditya Chopra

The government has requested every individual to avoid mass gatherings in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. Due to it, many events have also been cancelled. Stay tuned for more updates from the world of entertainment.