Karan Johar Ends 'Lockdown With The Johars' With Yash And Roohi As The Country Steps Into Unlock 1 Phase (Watch Video)

Yash and Roohi (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Lockdown With The Johars was probably one of the most-watched content on Instagram in last couple of months. Karan Johar's kids, Yash and Roohi, roasted him every time. From asking him to wear simpler clothes to calling his bathtub useless, they have always been pretty savage with their replies to Karan Johar's questions. In fact, at times they seemed annoyed by their father's constant 'toodles' requests. All that was so much fun to watch. But now it all ends. India stepped into Unlock 1 phase today post a lockdown that lasted almost three months. Guess that's why Karan Johar has decided to end the lockdown special show with his kids. Yea, it's heartbreaking! Karan Johar Thinks The Lockdown Is Doing ‘Collateral Damage’ To Him And His Kids; Watch As Yash And Roohi Make The Cabinets Their Bunk Beds!

But KJo does promise that he will be back with more. This is one content that we didn't want to end on Instagram. His kids are so amazing when it comes to giving him their opinions.

Of course, we will miss these cute little kids and their savage replies especially the ones that Roohi gives. She had put her Dad on a spot in a lot of these videos and we love her for her honesty. We hope they return soon because we would love to see more of their banter.