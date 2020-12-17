The drug nexus in Bollywood is being stringently probed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. With many high profile names being summoned, questioned and taken into custody, the NCB is leaving no stone unturned to take to task the people responsible. And now, the arrow has finally landed on Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar. As per reports, the NCB has issued a summon to KJo. NCB Says No Link Between Drug Probe and Karan Johar's July 2019 Party.

A tweet by ANI read, "NCB issues notice to filmmaker Karan Johar, seeking details of parties he organized. He has been asked to send his response & produce documents/electronic evidence, with regard to the video in circulation, given by Maninder Singh Sirsa with his complaint." Karan Johar Launches New Talent Management Agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency, With Bunty Sajdeh.

Maharasthra: NCB issues notice to filmmaker Karan Johar, seeking details of parties he organised. He has been asked to send his response & produce documents/electronic evidence, with regard to the video in circulation, given by Maninder Singh Sirsa with his complaint — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

Bollywood and its drug nexus cae under the fire after the probe into actor Sushant SIngh Rajput's suicide on June 14, took a turn towards drugs. And after Karan Johar's infamous party video from 2019, the producer and his squad have been in the fire for openly consuming drugs, an allegation that everyone has vehemently denied.

