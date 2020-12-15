Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Bunty Sajdeh's Cornerstone Agency have joined hands to launch a talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency. The objective is to provide opportunities for their talents and help them build their careers. The press note shared by Karan on his Twitter handle, calls this newly-minted agency a Safe Home for the new and contemporary talents. Mika Singh Takes a Dig at Kangana Ranaut Again, Calls Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar Her Soft Targets (View Tweets)

As per the note, the agency set up by the filmmaker and Sajdeh will work on the brand building of their talents through social media presence and personal PR. Johar writes, "We at @DharmaMovies have always thrived for the best and DCA will also serve as a platform to nurture the best, and become an indomitable powerhouse of talent!"

Super delighted to announce our newest venture, a talent management agency, Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA).@apoorvamehta18 @buntysajdeh pic.twitter.com/7ZTDhar72I — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) December 15, 2020

If the name Cornerstone Agency is making you wonder where you have heard that name, let us tell you that Sajdeh was quizzed by CBI this year as a part of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case investigation. The actor had an account with the agency and Disha Salian handled the same there.

