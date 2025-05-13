Jackie Chan is all set to return to the Karate Kid universe after 15 years with Karate Kid: Legends. The action icon will reprise his role as Mr. Han, stepping into the mentor’s shoes once again - this time guiding Li Fong (played by Ben Wang) in the upcoming film. Now, in a surprise announcement, it was revealed that Bollywood star Ajay Devgn and his son Yug Devgn will also be part of the iconic Hollywood franchise. Yes, you heard that right! Ajay and Yug will lend their voices to the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends. While Ajay will voice Mr Han, Yug will bring Li Fong to life in the Hindi dub of the film. ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Trailer: Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio Unite To Pass on Mr Miyagi’s Legacy to a New Protégé (Watch Video).

Ajay Devgn Joins Hands With Son Yug Devgan for ‘Karate Kid: Legends’

On Tuesday (May 13), Sony Pictures India took to their social media handles to share a picture of Ajay Devgn with his son Yug Devgan and revealed that the father-son duo will be voicing the Hindi dub version of Jackie Chan's upcoming film, Karate Kid: Legends. Sharing the update, they wrote, "The master has a new voice. So does the student! Ajay Devgn & Yug Devgan are all set to bring Jackie Chan & Ben Wang’s epic journey to life in #KarateKidLegends (Hindi)." It was also revealed that the Hindi traier for the film was dropping soon.

Ajay Devgn and Yug Devgan To Voice Jackie Chan and Ben Wang in ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Hindi Vesrion

This also marks Ajay Devgn's first-ever voice-over for an international film. On the other hand, the actor's 14-year-old son, Yug, lends his voice to bring a youthful touch and fresh charm to Ben Wang's character, while being part of a globally beloved franchise.

Talking about the film, it is set three years after the events of the last season of Cobra Kai. The story follows a young boy named Li Fong (Ben Wag), who moves to Beijing from New York with his mother. There, he decides to enter a karate competition, where Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) team up to train him. ‘The Karate Kid’ To Return to Indian Theatres After 40 Years Ahead of ‘Karate Kid: Legends’ Release on May 30.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, Karate Kid: Legends will be released in theatres in India on May 30, 2025, and will be available for audiences in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

