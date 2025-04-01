Mr Miyagi may be long gone, but his legacy continues to thrive - first in the Netflix series Cobra Kai and now in Karate Kid: Legends. If Mr Han (Jackie Chan) stepped into Mr Miyagi's role in the 2010 Karate Kid reboot, he now wants his new protégé, Li Fong (played by Ben Wang), to learn real karate from the Miyagi-Do dojo. This brings him to Miyagi’s most beloved student, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), who takes on the responsibility of teaching Fong the ways of Miyagi-Do karate. The rest of the plot appears to follow the classic Karate Kid formula - the young protagonist moves to a new city (this time, New York), falls for a pretty young thing, clashes with a bully, and ultimately enters a karate tournament. The twist? This time, he has two senseis to guide him! CinemaCon 2025: From ‘Spider-Man 4’ Title Reveal to ‘The Beatles’ Cast Reveal – All Major Movie Updates and Announcements Shared by Sony Pictures on Day 1 of the Convention.

Watch the Trailer of 'Karate Kid: Legends':

