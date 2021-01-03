Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are the hottest and one of the most adorable couples of B-town. The couple has not spoken much about their relationship in public, but the mushy pictures that they have posted speak volumes. There have been lot of rumours about them taking their relationship to the next level, but neither Malaika nor Arjun have commented anything on it. The lovebirds welcomed New Year by holidaying in Goa with near and dear ones and then shared a stunning picture on Instagram and Kareena Kapoor Khan couldn’t stop herself from dropping this cute comment on her BFF Malaika’s post. Malaika Arora Poses Alongside Beau Arjun Kapoor to Welcome New Year 2021 With Love and Gratitude.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Amrita Arora are great gal pals of B-town. We have often seen the girls hanging out together. Kareena and Malaika share a great rapport and when the latter dropped a cosy pic with her beau Arjun Kapoor, the gorgeous mommy-to-be couldn’t resist from dropping a comment. She said, “My two favourites ....menuuuu kya haii aajjj?” Well, Malaika and Arjun have fans across the country.

Kareena’s Comment On Malaika And Arjun’s Pic

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora had tested positive for COVID-19 last year. The two had quarantined together during the lockdown and recovered from it.

