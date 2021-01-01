Bollywood star Malaika Arora treated fans with a picture featuring her with beau and Indian actor Arjun Kapoor, on Friday as she welcomed New Year. Taking to Instagram, the 47-year-old star shared a picture with her boyfriend and Indian actor Arjun Kapoor. In the picture, the couple is seen embracing each other as they pose for the camera. Arora is seen donning a metallic themed glinted jumpsuit that she complemented with a sleek bun, while her dark red lip tint graces her whole look. Malaika Arora Treats Fans with a Happy Picture on Instagram, Captions It ‘Hello Sunday, Jus Smile N Be Happy’

Whereas, Kapoor looks dashing in a casual open buttoned shirt, which he accessorised with a metallic pyramid pendant. The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' star wrote, "It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new year ..... 2021 #eternallygrateful," using red heart and folded hands emoticon in the caption. Malaika Arora Shares a Pic With Arjun Kapoor, Says ‘Never a Dull Moment When You Are Around’

Check Out Malaika Arora's Instagram Post Below:

The picture of the duo managed to gather more than one lakh likes within a few minutes of being posted. Several fans showered love for the two in the comments section. Indian actor Kriti Sanon also dropped a smiling face with heart-shaped eyes for the adorable snap.