Monson Mavunkal cheating case has been making headlines in Kerala media for the past few days. The infamous businessman and 'doctor' was accused of swindling clients for among worths of crores. However, the more intriguing part of the case is that he possessed artefacts of questionable authenticity and historical value. Popular celebs like Mohanlal, Sreenivasan, MG Sreekumar and top police officers have endorsed him in the past. And now even Kareena Kapoor Khan has got dragged in the controversy. YouTuber Monson Mavunkal Sent to Judicial Custody for Swindling Money.

Or rather, her Porsche car. As per a report in Manorama News, the police, while investigating his assets, has come across a Porsche Boxster in his ownership that has been lying, interestingly, in the possession of Cherthala Police Station. The officials there claim that the car has no proper documents and was among the 20 vehicles seized from Monson in connection with the Sreevalsam scandal.

The car in question still has a Maharashtra registration that shows the ownership back to Kareena Kapoor Khan, when she had bought the car in 2007. When it changed hands, and while the new owner hadn't changed the registration to Kerala number and not transferred it to his name are still hazy on the details. Crime Branch Gets Three-day Custody of Mavunkal.

Meanwhile the Monson Mavunkal has become a new favourite for trollers in Kerala, considering how many people - including big names - were allegedly swindled by the man, who reportedly claimed to own the throne of Tipu Sultan, two of the 30 coins that Judas got for betraying Jesus Christ, Prophet Mohammed's chalice and more!

