Kareena Kapoor To Reunite With Salman Khan After 11 Years for Raj & DK’s Superhero Film? Here’s What We Know

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In a move that has sparked significant buzz within the film industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan has emerged as the frontrunner to star opposite Salman Khan in an upcoming superhero project. The film, which marks Salman Khan’s first foray into the superhero genre, will be directed by the acclaimed filmmaker duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, popularly known as Raj & DK. This potential collaboration would reunite one of Bollywood’s most successful on-screen pairs for the first time in over a decade. Salman Khan To Share Screen With Samantha Ruth Prabhu in Raj & DK’s Upcoming Superhero Film? Here’s What We Know.

Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Reunite On-Screen?

According to a report by Variety India, Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in advanced discussions with the filmmakers to take on the lead role. While the actress has not yet officially signed the contract, sources indicate she has responded with "enthusiastic interest" and has given a verbal commitment to the project.

The report further suggests that Salman Khan personally reached out to the actress to facilitate the casting process. This development follows earlier industry speculation linking Samantha Ruth Prabhu to the role, though current reports now place Kapoor Khan as the primary choice for the high-budget venture.

A High-Concept Superhero Narrative

The untitled film is being envisioned as a massive, high-concept theatrical experience produced by Atul Agnihotri in collaboration with Mythri Movie Makers. Deviating from standard superhero tropes, the story reportedly features Salman Khan as an ageing hero who is pulled back into action by unforeseen circumstances.

For Raj & DK, this project marks a significant return to the big screen. After a highly successful run in the streaming space with hits like The Family Man and Farzi, this film will be their first major theatrical release since 2017’s A Gentleman. Pre-production is currently underway, with a heavy focus on visual effects and technical scale.

Production Timeline and Actor Schedules

The project is expected to begin filming in October or November 2026. Salman Khan is currently occupied with Vamshi Paidipally’s action drama, often referred to by the working title SVC63, which is slated for an Eid 2027 release. Meanwhile, his other anticipated project, Maatrubhumi, has faced several delays and is still awaiting a confirmed release date. ‘Topi Khud Pehno Kisi Ko Pehnao Nahi’: Salman Khan Shares Street-Smart Witty Life Advice (See Pics).

Kareena Kapoor Khan also maintains a busy slate, with her upcoming investigative thriller Daayra, directed by Meghna Gulzar, expected to release later this year. If the deal for the Raj & DK film is finalised, it will mark her fifth collaboration with Salman Khan, following their previous work in blockbusters like Bodyguard and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Variety India), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2026 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).