The hottie from Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan hardly needs any introduction. He made his acting debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011) and till now has been entertaining fans with his acting prowess. His good looks, killer smile, superb dialogue delivery and ofcourse comic timing makes him a complete package. Apart from ruling hearts of almost every girl out there, Kartik is also known for his rant in films which in a way has become his trademark. From his Punchnama to Love Aaj Kal days, the actor has uttered many filmy lines which are savage in their own way. And as the tempting lad turns a year older on November 22, we thought of revisiting some of the best dialogues from his movies. Kartik Aaryan Birthday Special: Enough of his Hair and Charming Smile, it's Time We Discuss his Uber-Cool Fashion Choices for a Change (View Pics).

Be it talking about how 'happy woman is a myth’ to saying out loud what honeymoon actually means, his dialogues are literally massy and has been loved by fans over the years. So, without further ado, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday today, we bring to some of the iconic rants by Kartik that are LIT. Check it out. Kartik Aaryan Birthday: Dheeme Dheeme to Bom Diggy Diggy, Peppy Songs of the Dostana 2 Actor to Pump Up Your Weekend (Watch Videos).

True That!

Kartik Aaryan Movie Dialogue (Photo Credits File Image)

Really?

Kartik Aaryan Movie Dialogue (Photo Credits File Image)

Hahaha!

Kartik Aaryan Movie Dialogue (Photo Credits File Image)

Calculative Ha?

Kartik Aaryan Movie Dialogue (Photo Credits File Image)

Waah Waah, Waah Waah!

Kartik Aaryan Movie Dialogue (Photo Credits File Image)

No Comments!

Kartik Aaryan Movie Dialogue (Photo Credits File Image)

Aww!!

Kartik Aaryan Movie Dialogue (Photo Credits File Image)

That's it, guys! These are some of the most loved movie quotes of Kartik Aaryan from his popular films. Tell us in the comment section which one from the above is your favourite? Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has two films in his kitty Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. Stay tuned!

