Actor Kartik Aaryan joined Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh during his show in Ahmedabad. The two were seen dancing and hugging while they were on stage. Kartik took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images featuring the two stars. The first picture had Diljit and Kartik raising their hands as they were colour coordinated in black outfits. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’: Kartik Aaryan Prays at Siddhivinayak Temple for Film’s Success (See Pic).

In the next image, Kartik hugged Diljit from the back.

Kartik Aaryan Posts Sweet Moments with Diljit Dosanjh from Ahmedabad Concert

Kartik Aaryan and Diljit Dosanjh Rock Ahmedabad Show

The duo looked at each other and smiled in the third photograph. Kartik and Diljit also performed and hugged each other on the stage.

The post was captioned: "Vibe (Call Me Hand Emoji).

A video is doing the rounds on social media, where Diljit is heard singing “Hare Krishna Hare Ram” from Kartik's last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which also stars Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri among many others.

Diljit performed in Ahmedabad on November 17. His next stop is Lucknow after which he will be performing in Pune, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Indore and Chandigarh. His tour will conclude on December 29 in Guwahati.

The Punjabi sensation had given a befitting reply to Telangana government during his concert on Saturday. The Telangana government had sent him a notice instructing him to not perform songs that promote alcohol, drugs, and violence.

In a video Diljit was heard saying: "Koi bahar se kalakaar ayega woh jo marzi gaa k jaaye, jo marzi kare koi tension nahi hai. Lekin apna kalakaar ghar aa raha hai, usme tainu pareshani, taang adani hai. Par main bhi ek baat bata doon, Dosanjh ka rab hai, main nahi chhodunga (If an artist comes from outside the country, they can sing anything, do anything, there are no worries. But when an Indian artist sings, then you have a problem; you have to interfere. But let me tell you, there is God. I won't let this go)."

"Kai logo ko toh digest nahi horaha ki itne bade shows ho kyu rahe hai? Yeh ticket 2 minute mein bik kaise jaati hai. Bro, main bohut der se kaam kar raha hoon. Main ek din mein famous nahi hua (Some people aren't able to digest why such big shows are happening. How are these tickets getting sold in two minutes? Bro, I've been working for a long time. I didn't become famous in one day)." ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan’s Horror-Comedy To Cross INR 250 Crore; Earns INR 239.38 Crore in Total.

According to NDTV, several clips from Diljit's Hyderabad concert went viral on social media, as he tweaked the lyrics of a bunch of his famous songs, following the government's directive.

