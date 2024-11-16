Movies are like litmus paper—they are tested at the box office on Fridays, and their fate is determined by their success. Whether a hit or a miss, the results reveal everything. In the case of Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, it has passed the litmus test with flying colours and is making headlines everywhere. Whether it's the comedy, the sudden spooky jolts, the direction, or the twist, the audience has embraced the film, as reflected in its impressive box office collections. Released on November 1 and directed by Anees Bazmee, the film has received rave reviews from both critics and audiences. Even after 15 days (over two weeks), it continues to perform strongly at the box office. ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Is Kartik Aaryan’s Horror-Comedy a Theatrical Success? Find Out!.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Box Office Collection

On its 16th day, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has accumulated an impressive INR 239.38 crore. On Friday alone, it earned INR 4.51 crore. According to Taran Adarsh, Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan set to cross the INR 250 crore mark in no time, further solidifying its success at the box office. The film continues to captivate audiences and perform strongly. As ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Raises Housefull Boards, Did Kartik Aaryan Hint at ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4’ in His Insta Post?.

Do You Know the Budget of Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’?

Although the makers have never disclosed the actual budget of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, reports suggest that the horror-comedy was produced on an estimated budget of INR 150 crore.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Box Office Collection

#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 is the top choice for moviegoers this Friday, surpassing the *Friday biz* of holdover titles as well as new releases — an impressive feat for a film in its third week. Should hit ₹ 250 cr mark in Weekend 3. SUPER-HIT.#BhoolBhulaiyaa3 [Week 3] Fri 4.51 cr.… pic.twitter.com/zp0rkzteik — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 16, 2024

About Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Directed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 marks the third chapter in the beloved franchise, following Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022). With Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit, and Triptii Dimri leading the way, the film is set in Kolkata, West Bengal.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2024 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).