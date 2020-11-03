Four days after purnima (a full moon), Karwa Chauth is observed by Hindu women, mostly in Northern India. It is an auspicious festival observed by the women. It is a one-day festival, in which the married women especially from Northern India, observe prayer and fasting from sunrise to moonrise. This is observed for the good health and longevity of their husbands. Karwa is another word for pot and Chauth means four. Ahead of the festival, married women buy new clay pots and paint them beautifully. They would put bangles, sweets, and many other items inside these pots and on the day of the festival, women visit each other and exchanges these Karwas. Karwa Chauth 2020 Moonrise Time in Mumbai, Delhi & Other Indian Cities: Know Chand Darshan and Puja Muhurat Time for Karva Chauth Vrat Arti to Break The Fast.

Be it the commoners or celebs, many observe this beautiful festival. Over the years, we have seen celebrities from B-town and small screen industry observing Karwa Chauth and celebrating it with great zeal. This year Karwa Chauth is observed on November 4 and we are sure, many must be busy prepping for this auspicious occasion. Before that, let’s take a look at the photos of the celebs who followed all the rituals and celebrated the event and shared pictures of the same across social media platforms. Sargi Time on Karwa Chauth 2020 Date: Eat Sargi Before Sunrise Time, Know More Traditions And Customs Related to the Pre-dawn Meal Consumed on the Auspicious Festival.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli

Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Nick Jonas

Shilpa Shetty Kundra And Raj Kundra

Bipasha Basu And Karan Singh Grover

Tahira Kashyap And Ayushmann Khurrana

Shriya Saran And Andrei Koscheev

Raveena Tandon And Anil Thadani

Sonali Bendre And Goldie Behl

Preity Zinta And Gene Goodenough

Karwa Chauth is considered to be a romantic festival, symbolising the love between a husband and wife, and we have often seen how B-town couples go all out to celebrate the day of love. In fact, there are a few husbands too who would observe fast for their wives too. We just cannot wait to see how Bollywood celebs would be celebrating Karwa Chauth this year!

