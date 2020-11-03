Karwa Chauth is an auspicious Hindu occasion celebrated by married women. The festival falls on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi in the Hindu month of Ashwin. Karwa Chauth 2020 will be celebrated on November 4. Women pray for the well being, success, health and happiness of their husbands. The festival is celebrated observing various rituals and traditions depending on the customs of the region. Sargi is an important part of the festival; it's the food eaten by the woman before sunrise as she fasts through the day. It is considered a gift of blessing that the mother-in-law gives the daughter-in-law. Sargi is a platter consisting of a variety of things including desserts, maithri, sevaiyyan or phirn, fruits, dry fruits, coconut, poori or parathas, glass or juice or coconut water and curry. Here, we bring to you Sargi timings, customs, rituals and traditions associated with this meal. Karwa Chauth 2020 Vrat & Puja Vidhi for Unmarried Girls: Here's How Kunwari Women Must Fast and Offer Prayers During Moon Rise During Karva Chauth.

Karwa Chauth 2020 is on November 4, The auspicious Chaturthi tithi begins at 3:24 am on November 4, and the tithi ends on the next day, November 5 at 5:14 am. Again, the Karwa Chauth Upavasana time is from 6:35 am to 8:12 pm, and the puja muhurat starts from 5:34 pm to 6:52 pm.

Women wake up early morning and eat Sargi before they begin the Karwa Chauth fast. After which, they eat only after moonrise in the evening. The Sargi is a wholesome meal which consists of wheat, rice, milk, dry fruits, coconut water, etc. Coconut water or fruit juice is included to keep the body hydrated. Some families also include new clothes, jewellery, makeup items and beauty accessories in the Sargi. As a customary practice, women see their husbands through a sieve and perform puja after which he feeds her and thus breaks the fast.

