Karwa Chauth is a Hindu festival celebrated by Hindu women in North India. They fast the whole day and pray for the health and well being of their husbands. The festival is celebrated by following various cultures, traditions and customs. In the evening, women wait for moonrise to perform special prayers for their husbands, hence the timing of moonrise of great importance as it is considered auspicious. In different cities across the country, the moonrise timings vary as Karwa Chauth 2020 approaches, we bring to you the details of moonrise. The table below includes cities Chand Darshan timings and Puja Muhurat of Delhi, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Noida. In Uttar Pradesh, we bring to you moonrise timings of Lucknow, Bareilly, Kanpur, Mathura, Vrindavan, Bangalore, Chennai, Trivandrum, Mumbai, Pune, Nashik and Nagpur. You also check moonrise timings of Kolkata, Siliguri, Assam, Odisha, Bihar, Jamshedpur and Patna to perform Karva Chauth Vrat Arti and break the fast. Karwa Chauth 2020 Vrat & Puja Vidhi for Unmarried Girls: Here's How Kunwari Women Must Fast and Offer Prayers During Moon Rise During Karva Chauth.

Women dress up for the occasion following a 16 step Solah Shringaar process. They apply Mehendi on their palms a day before. If you are looking easy henna patterns for Karwa Chauth, then click on this link. Some unmarried women also observe Karwa Chauth praying for a good husband. They worship Shiva-Parva on the day. The festival is considered very auspicious and celebrated with great pomp and fervour. But this year, the festivities have been curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic, but people will continue to celebrate the festival at home. Karwa Chauth 2020 Gift Ideas: 3 Things to Present Your Daughters-in-Law This Festive Season!

Wome who keep the Karva Chauth Vrat performs puja in the evening with an array of things in the Karva Chauth Thali. You can find the detailed list of things to be included in the Karwa Chauth Puja Samagri. Women wake up early in the morning on this day, take bath and prepare for the festival. Meanwhile, ahead of the festival, here is a list of cities and moonrise timings. Karwa Chauth 2020 Latest Full Hand Mehendi Designs: Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani, Portrait, Vine, Bangle Style, & More, Mehandi Patterns to Make Your Hands and Feet Look Perfect on Karva Chauth.

Karwa Chauth City-Wise Tentavive Moonrise Timings

Sr. No. City Day & Date Tentative Moonrise Timings 1. Patna November 4, Wednesday 7:02 PM 2. Delhi November 4, Wednesday 6:49 PM 3. Gurgaon November 4, Wednesday 7:29 PM 4. Faridabad November 4, Wednesday 7:28 PM 5. Ghaziabad November 4, Wednesday 7:27 PM 6. Noida November 4, Wednesday 7:28 PM 7. Lucknow November 4, Wednesday 7:16 PM 8. Bareilly November 4, Wednesday 7:20 PM 9. Kanpur November 4, Wednesday 6:41 PM 10. Mathura November 4, Wednesday 7:30 PM 11. Vrindavan November 4, Wednesday 7:30 PM 12. Bangalore November 4, Wednesday 7:57 PM 13. Chennai November 4, Wednesday 7:45 PM 14. Trivandrum November 4, Wednesday 8:07 PM 15. Mumbai November 4, Wednesday 8:06 PM 16. Pune November 4, Wednesday 8:02 PM 17. Nashik November 4, Wednesday 7:17 PM 18. Nagpur November 4, Wednesday 7:36 PM 19. Kolkata November 4, Wednesday 6:55 PM 20. Siliguri November 4, Wednesday 6:46 PM 21. Assam November 4, Wednesday 6:33 PM 22. Odisha November 4, Wednesday 7:09 PM 23. Bihar November 4, Wednesday 07:03 PM 24. Jamshedpur November 4, Wednesday 07:04 PM

People also send Karvachauth messages and wishes to those celebrating the occasion. While you may not be able to extend Karwa Chauth greetings in person, you can send these HD Images, Wallpapers, greetings and GIFs to send on the occasion. Happy Karwa Chauth to everyone celebrating!

