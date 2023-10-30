Bollywood has not just entertained audiences but has also celebrated the rich traditions of India, including Karwa Chauth. The tradition of Karwa Chauth is celebrated with great enthusiasm in India and holds a special place in the hearts of married women. On the fourth day after the full moon in the Hindu month of Kartik, they observe a day-long fast, praying for the safety and longevity of their beloved husbands. They break their fast as the moon rises. When Is Karwa Chauth 2023? Know Date, Puja Vidhi, Vrat Katha Video and Significance of Karva Chauth Vrat in India.

Karwa Chauth 2023 is observed on November 1. Bollywood has often celebrated the spirit of this Hindu festival by including it in their films, and here are some popular sequences to count on:

Animal

This upcoming movie directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga stars Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor. Animal depicts the essence of love and Karwa Chauth beautifully with track titled "Satranga". The on-screen chemistry between Ranbir and Rashmika is winning hearts, making this one of the latest additions to the list of iconic Karwa Chauth moments in Bollywood.

Karwa Chauth Sequence From Animal Song Satranga (Photo Credits: YouTube)

DDLJ - Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

This classic film has one of the most iconic Karwa Chauth scenes in Bollywood history. Simran, played by Kajol, fasts for her love, Raj, portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Every moment in this film is a timeless classic, but the Karwa Chauth scene is undoubtedly the cherry on the cake. Simran keeps her fast and pretends to be unwell. Raj feeds her water without anyone's knowledge.

Karwa Chauth Sequence in DDLJ (Photo Credits: X)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

This family epic features a grand Karwa Chauth celebration with all the family members in attendance. The song "Bole Chudiyan" adds to the grandeur of the scene, making it a delightful and memorable moment.

Karwa Chauth Sequence In K3G (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Baghban

In Baghban, Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini celebrate Karwa Chauth as a middle-aged married couple, evoking emotions that tug at your heartstrings. The scene that is sure to make you cry is followed by an emotional song “Main Yahan Tu Wahan”. Baghban proves that the power of love can conquer any obstacle. Karwa Chauth 2020: From Armaan and Riddhima in Dill Mill Gayye To Shivaay and Anika in Ishqbaaz, Here's Our Pick Of Favourite Karwachauth Moments on TV

Karwa Chauth Sequence In Baghban (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's character fasts for her secret lover, played by Salman Khan, in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. The Karwa Chauth scene, set to the song "Chand Chupa Badal Mein", is beautifully shot, portraying the depths of love that can drive individuals to do anything for their partners.

Karwa Chauth Sequence In Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Yes Boss

In Yes Boss, Juhi Chawla's character fasts for Shah Rukh Khan's character on Karwa Chauth. The scene is light-hearted and fun, demonstrating how love can bring a smile even in the most challenging times. The intense Karwa Chauth scene in the film marks a pivotal moment where both characters realise their love for each other.

Karwa Chauth Sequence in Yes Boss (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Ishq Vishq

This 2003 film showcases the magical chemistry between Amrita Rao and Shahid Kapoor. The Karwa Chauth sequence in the movie is a heartfelt moment where she expresses her love for him. This duo further weaved their magic in Vivah, another film of the duo still loved and cherished by the audiences. This film also features a Karwa Chauth scene and continues to warm the hearts of viewers.

Karwa Chauth Sequence In Ishq Vishq (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Biwi No. 1

In a memorable scene from this film, the plot takes an unexpected turn during the Karwa Chauth celebration. Salman Khan's character is exposed for cheating on his wife, played by Karisma Kapoor, with Sushmita Sen's character, all thanks to their pet dog. This dramatic twist during Karwa Chauth adds a unique layer to the film's storyline.

Karwa Chauth Sequence in Biwi No. 1 (Photo Credits: YouTube)

That's all for now! These moments on the silver screen have not only enriched our cinematic experiences but have also played a significant role in keeping the essence of this beautiful festival alive. Don't you agree?

