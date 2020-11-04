Karwa Chauth is an important festivals for married women in India, irrespective of the cast and creed. During the ritual, the wife fasts for her husband's long life and good health, And in the past few years, the monopoly of only the wife fasting for her husband's long life has seen a change and some select good specimen of men also fast for their women. While the festival has been romanticised over the years via films and television, the festival remains an important one. Karwa Chauth 2020: Five Scenes Of The Festival From Bollywood Movies That Will Always Be Remembered (Watch Videos).

And on the occasion of Karwa Chauth 2020, here are some Karwa Chauth scenes from TV shows that were so magical that they will always be memorable to us. Karwa Chauth 2020: From Helen's 'Karwa Chouth Ka Vrat Aisa' to Rekha's 'Deepak Mere Suhag Ka', These Bollywood Songs Will Set the Festive Mood.

Dill Mill Gayye

Riddhima (Shilpa Shinde) and Armaan (Karan Singh Grover), during their dating phase in Dill Mill Gayye, fasted for one another in the show, and had to literally belofy papad to make sure Armaan broke Riddhima's fast.

Armaan Riddhima in Dill Mill Gayye (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?

Barun Sobti and Sanaya Irani as Arnav and Khushi, one of television's iconic couples of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, had terrific chemistry. Even though Arnav was cold towards Khushi, the latter always strived hard to get him to trust her. The duo shared terrific chemistry on-screen, best in Karwa Chauth scenes.

Arnv Khushi in Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Kumkum Bhagya

Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) have not been together since eons on the show, they have literally been apart on the show more than they've been together. And let's not talk about their hits and misses. however, with cosmic intervention (actually Ekta Kapoor's writers') the pair always manages to spend Karwa Chauth together and in some way or another, Abhi breaks Pragya's fast.

Abhi Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Raman (Karan Patel) and Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi)'s Karwachauth celebrations in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein have always been memorable. From the first year where there was no love between them to the pair falling head over heels in love, Raman and Ishita have had some really memorable karwachauth moments on the show.

Raman Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (Photo Credits: Hotstar)

Ishqbaaaz

Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) are till date, the most loved pair in the television world. The pair's love story too, just like many, started with hatred before it cultivated into love. However, with love or hate, ShivIka's karwachauth celebrations have always been a fan favourite moments, along with their other moments. One of them also saw the pair create Raj and Simran's Karwachauth scene from DDLJ.

Shivaay Anika in Ishqbaaaz (Photo Credits: Facebook)

These were some of our favourite Karwachauth moments from TV shows. While we're sure there might be many scenes in many other shows, these were our favourites. Which ones are yours'? Mention them below.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 07:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).