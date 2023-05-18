Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, has been the centre of interest ever since its poster was unveiled. The action thriller, directed by Atlee, will also be Nayanthara's Bollywood debut. And now Sanya Malhotra has finally acknowledged that she will be in a highly awaited movie. Recently, Sanya spoke to Indian Express and shared that she always hoped to work with King Khan. The actress shared, "I am excited because I can finally talk about it. Before this I would give some really weird answers every time I was asked whether I am in Jawan or not. I always hoped to work with SRK one day, so it is a dream come true. I cannot wait to see myself around him… it is a dream role, a dream film. Just to be around him makes me really happy." Jawan: Delhi HC Directs Twitter to Provide BSI and Other Deets of Accounts Involved in Leaking Footages From Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer.
Check Out The Video Here:
Sanya Malhotra had now officially revealed that she is the part of the
most ambitious movie #Jawan releasing worldwide on #7thSeptember2023 🔥🔥 #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/yFDt3aYaW4
— Srk Fans Trends (@SrkFansTrends_) May 17, 2023
