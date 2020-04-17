Katrina Kaif Flashes Her Gorgeous Smile in a New Selfie With Her Quarantine Partner Isabelle Kaif (View Pic)

Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus quarantine has forced celebrities to take to social media more often than before. We have been seeing them pull off some fun activities amid this lockdown. From making some sumptuous dishes and honing their cooking skills to giving us an insight int their daily activities such as workouts and more has been keeping their fans entertained. Katrina Kaif is quarantining with her sister Isabelle Kaif and we have been watching the sisters spend a fun time together at home. Katrina Kaif to Collaborate with Super 30 Director, Vikas Bahl for a Slice-of-Life Comedy?

After showing us how the duo have been cooking together with their fun videos, Katrina recently shared an amazing selfie with her sis in a gorgeous sun-kissed setting. The actress shared the beautiful picture along with a caption consisting of home emoji. If you've been missing watching Katrina on-screen or in the paparazzi pictures, this selfie is sure to make your day.

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Picture Here:

View this post on Instagram 👯‍♀️ + 🏠 =🧡 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Apr 17, 2020 at 3:59am PDT

Katrina is seen flaunting her gorgeous smile in the picture and it is now winning hearts of netizens floored by it. The Kaif sisters have managed to make all household activities such as sweeping and cleaning utensils look fun with their amazing videos.It sure has been a delight for fans to remain updated on what their favourite celebs are up to amid this pandemic. Katrina Kaif Looks Radiant in a Sun-Kissed Selfie With Sister Isabelle Kaif and This Saturday Treat is Sure to Take Your Lockdown Blues Away!

On the work front, post the lockdown gets lifted, Katrina will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavansham starring Akshay Kumar in a lead role. The film is expected to be among the first to release after the lockdown is lifted in May.