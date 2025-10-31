Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have always preferred to keep their personal lives private. The actors announced in September 2025 that they are expecting their first child, leaving fans delighted. However, months after the announcement, a major controversy has erupted after fans eagerly awaiting updates on the actress’s pregnancy woke up to a heated debate about celebrity privacy and media ethics. Photos of the soon-to-be mother, Katrina Kaif, reportedly taken from her balcony, surfaced online, leaving not just netizens but also Sonakshi Sinha furious. ‘Main Ghar Se Hi Nahi Niklne Wala Hun’: Father-To-Be Vicky Kaushal Hints at Katrina Kaif’s Imminent Delivery; Shares Excitement About Entering Parenthood.

Pregnant Katrina Kaif’s Balcony Pictures Surface Online

On Friday (October 31), an entertainment portal took to Instagram and shared private pictures of pregnant Katrina Kaif, clicked secretly while she was sitting on the balcony of her Mumbai apartment. The media portal, in the now-deleted post, had captioned, "Exclusive: Katrina Kaif steps out on her balcony as she nears her delivery date." The actress looked calm and relaxed, but the fact that such private pictures, especially during a time when she deserves privacy the most, were shared online sparked massive backlash on social media.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s Cute Pregnancy Announcement

Netizens Lash Out at Portal for Invasion of Privacy

Minutes after the picture was shared online, netizens reacted under the post with angry reactions. Furious netizens spoke out strongly, calling out the portal for the shameful act of privacy invasion, especially during such a sensitive time in the couple’s lives. A user wrote, "This is crime! Police should take action against the person who was taking the pic and invading someone's privacy. Another user wrote, "Camera se pehle manners on karo."

Another furious netizen wrote, "Where's the privacy? Its her home, why click her at her balcony."

Sonakshi Sinha Speaks Up

Sonakshi Sinha, who is quite active on social media, was one of the first actors to react to the post and slam the portal for their "shameful" act. Reacting to it, the Jatadhara actress wrote, "What is wrong with you? Photographing a woman in her own home without consent and publishing it on a public platform? You all are nothing less than criminals. Shameful." Mommy-To-Be Katrina Kaif Glows in Breezy Outfit Amid Pregnancy, Shares Joyful Moments With Friends (View Post).

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their pregnancy in September with an adorable photo on Instagram. In the picture, the couple dressed in white outfits radiated smiles while Vicky gently held her baby bump.

