Katrina Kaif Looks Radiant in a Sun-Kissed Selfie With Sister Isabelle Kaif and This Saturday Treat is Sure to Take Your Lockdown Blues Away! (View Pic)

Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus shutdown is surely sending everyone in a dull mood but thanks to social media, we are able to enjoy some amazing celebrity posts that are keeping us entertained. From Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's dessert cravings to Malaika Arora's cooking, we bet you're having fun watching it all. This is also that rare time when we are getting an insight into what celebrity lives at home are like. Katrina Kaif has been making sure we're inspired to stay fit even amid the lockdown and we are loving her home-gym posts. Recently though, the actress decided to drop a gorgeous picture of her and sister Isabelle Kaif. Katrina Kaif Pledges to Contribute to PM CARES and Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Amid COVID-19 Crisis.

The actress posted it as a Saturday treat for her fans but well, given that all days seem almost similar amid the lockdown, Kaif wrote, "Happy Saturday ........ or as we now call it just “ day”." The Kaif sisters looked so beautiful in this picture that we bet you won't feel like looking away. With some perfect sun rays and lighting, the post received a lot of love from Kaif's fans as well as friends. Alia commenting on this lovely picture wrote, "So Pretty". Katrina Kaif's Rumoured Superhero Film Might Have a Budget of Rs 90 Crore.

Check Out Katrina Kaif's Post Here:

Katrina has been keeping her fans updated on all the fun activities she has been doing during this time. From sweeping floors to washing utensils, we have seen Kaif doing all the household chores in her amazing posts. The actress recently also made a donation to the PM CARES fund to help fight coronavirus in India. Sharing a post, she wrote, "I pledge to donate to the PM CARES fund and the Chief Minister's Relief Fund Maharashtra. Heartbreaking to see the hardship and suffering this pandemic has unleashed in the world."