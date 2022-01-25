Kavita Krishnamurti is one of the most popular Indian playback singers. The legendary singer has recorded more than 50, 000 songs. It was in 1971 when she had first got the opportunity to record a song with veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar and it was for a Bengali film. At the age of 14 she had moved to Bombay to try her luck in Hindi cinema. Kavita was trained under Suruma Basu and was taught Rabindra Sangeet. Under classical singer Balram Puri, Kavita had started her formal training in Hindustani classical music. Ramayan: Kavita Krishnamurthy and Suresh Wadkar Took a Pay Cut To Sing For The Show.

In 1976 Kavita Krishnamurti recorded her first song “Aayega Aanewala” from Kadambari, remake of the superhit track crooned by Lata Mangeshkar. Over the years, she has sung numerous hit tracks and on the occasion of her birthday, let’s take a look at some of her popular numbers.

Jumma Chumma De De

A hit duet number sung by Kavita Krishnamurti and Sudesh Bhosle. The hit song composed by Laxmikant - Pyarelal from Hum was picturised on Amitabh Bachchan and Kimi Katkar.

Hawa Hawai

This is indeed one of the iconic numbers and it was picturised on the legendary actress Sridevi. This title song from Mr India was composed by duo Laxmikant–Pyarelal and lyrics were penned by Javed Akhtar.

O Yaara Dil Lagana

This song is popular even today amongst music lovers. The track from the 1996 film Agni Sakshi was composed by Nadeem-Shravan was picturised on Manisha Koirala.

Aey Dil Laya Hai Bahaar

A sweet melody from the movie Kya Kehna and it was crooned by Kavita Krishnamurti and Hariharan. The film’s songs were composed by Rajesh Roshan and Majrooh Sultanpuri had penned the lyrics.

Dola Re Dola

This song crooned by Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal and KK is regarded as one of the best songs from Devdas. The track shows Parvati (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and Chandramukhi (Madhuri Dixit-Nene) dancing their hearts out during Durga Puja.

These are a few of the popular songs crooned by the legendary singer. We wish Kavita Krishnamurti a very happy birthday and thank her for giving us all innumerable hit songs to cherish forever.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 25, 2022 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).