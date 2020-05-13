Ramayan: Kavita Krishnamurthy and Suresh Wadkar Took a Pay Cut To Sing For The Show (Deets Inside)

Kavitra Krishnamurthy and Suresh Wadkar (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan is once again re-airing on Star Plus after completing a successful run on Doordarshan, which had originally aired the show back in 1986. Surprisingly, the heart-touching narrative of the olden times found takers in the current generation and the show managed to monopolise the top spot in the Hindi GEC, Hindi GEC Rural and Hindi GEC Urban ratings. Move Over Ramayan, Uttara Ramayan Takes Over BARC Charts With Mahabharat Closely Behind (View Ratings).

The show's beautiful presentation along with its soul-stirring music is a favourite watch in Indian households across age groups. Legendary music composer, lyricist and playback singer - Ravindra Jain was the one who devoted himself to creating music for the mythological saga. It’s a little-known fact that Ravindra Jain was the only one that the show creator Ramanand Sagar had in mind for composing the music for Ramayan. Ramanand Sagar's Son Prem Sagar Believes His Father Was 'Destined' To Make Ramayan, Here's WHY (Deets Inside).

Prem Sagar, maker Ramanand Sagar's son, "Composing the music for Ramayan was the most challenging task while making the series. When Ravindra Jain landed in Mumbai, he first came to Sagar villa to meet my father and sang "Ghungroo ki tarah bajta raha mein". Fondly known as Dadu, he was a true maestro. Often words would flow from his mouth while he hummed a tune." Ramayan: Arun Govil Reveals Which Scene From the Mythological Show Was the Toughest for Him to Shoot (Read Details).

He continued to recall, "My father, Ramanand Sagar didn’t even think of anyone else other than Ravindra Jain when we began work on Ramayan. Both of them were like two bodies with one soul. There was extensive research done for making the music as per relevance. Notable singers like Suresh Wadkar, Kavita Krishnamurthy gracefully took a cut in their payments to be a part of Ramayan." Dipika Chikhlia Aka Sita Feels the Indian Government Should Felicitate the Ramayan Team With Padma Awards.

Both Ramanand and Ravindra Jain did a lot of research for the musical element to be complete in all aspects. Even the instruments were carefully selected – Dholak was the chosen one in place of tabla, Shehnai was used instead of clarinets to ensure the authenticity of the melodies. Well, we are not complaining about the show's music, considering its etched in all of our minds.