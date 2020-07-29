Vidyut Jammwal starrer Khuda Haafiz is soon to hit the streaming platform. The trailer of the romantic action thriller helmed by Faruk Kabir was loved by fans. The story is touted to be inspired by real life incidents and looked intriguing. Now, ahead of its release, the makers dropped a romantic song that features Vidyut and lead actress, Shivaleeka Oberoi. The track titled as "Jaan Ban Gaye" is soothing and has an old charm vibe to it. Khuda Haafiz Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal's Romantic Action Thriller Inspired by True Events, Packs Enough Punch (Watch Video).

The video of the song shows romance budding between Sameer and Nargis, played by Vidyut and Shivaleeka respectively. The track is a beautiful portrayal of the days before getting married and the 'firsts' of a relationship. It also shows the characters getting married in Muslim as well as Hindu traditions. The duo looks cute together with a sweet onscreen chemistry. The song is composed, written and arranged by Mithoon. It is crooned by Mithoon, Vishal Mishra & Asees Kaur with the additional vocals by Keshav, Dilshad & Nakul. Check out the song below.

Watch Jaan Ban Gaye Song Here:

The movie is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 14 August, 2020. The song is definitely a breath of fresh air amid the bunch of repetitive remakes. How did you like the song? Do let us know in the comments section below.

