Renowned Bollywood playback singer Palak Muchhal, best known for songs like "Kaun Tujhe", "Kaabil Hoon" and "Teri Meri Kahaani", has entered the prestigious Guinness Book of World Records and the Limca Book of Records for her incredible humanitarian work. The 33-year-old, through her foundation Palak Palash Charitable Foundation, has helped fund over 3,800 heart surgeries for underprivileged children in India and other countries. Palak Muchhal Calls Smriti Mandhana Her ‘Best Friend’ Ahead of Brother Palash Muchhal’s Wedding With Cricketer; Singer Opens Up on Their Special Bond and Upcoming Celebration (Watch Video).

Palak Muchhal Enters Guinness Book of World Records

Palak Muchhal, the Indore-born singer, has made it to the Guinness Book of World Records and Limca Book of Records not for her music but for her extraordinary humanitarian work. She, along with her music composer brother Palash Muchhal and their charitable foundation, has helped fund over 3,800 heart surgeries for underprivileged children across India and beyond.

Palak Muchhal’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Better India - Hindi (@thebetterindia.hindi)

How it All Began

Palak Muchhal’s journey towards giving back to society began at a remarkably young age. As a child, she once saw several underprivileged children during a train journey, a moment that completely changed her life. That day, she made a resolution to help those in need, and years later, she kept her promise.

A large part of her concert earnings now goes directly towards funding life-saving surgeries. For Palak, music isn’t just about art, money, or fame - it’s a way to help others. In 2013 alone, she raised over INR 2.5 crore, enabling 572 children to undergo life-saving heart surgeries. ‘Being Born a Girl Is a Blessing’: Bollywood Singer Palak Muchhal Marks 25 Years of ‘Saving Little Hearts’ Mission on International Women’s Day 2025.

Standing by her side in this incredible humanitarian journey is her husband, renowned music composer Mithoon, who once said, “Even if there's no show, no income, a child's surgery will never stop,” defining the couple's unwavering resolve to keep their mission alive despite financial hurdles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Instagram account of Palak Muchhal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 12, 2025 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).