With Coronavirus scare all over the country, everything from theatres to other places of public gathering have been shut. And amid this, digital is the new normal. A few weeks ago, Disney+ Hotstar announced a string of new films that will be releasing on the digital platform and among them was also Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film, Khuda Haafiz. Well, the film's trailer has now dropped online and boy it looks an exciting treat to release on August 14. Not Just Khuda Haafiz on Disney+ Hotstar, Vidyut Jammwal's Yaara With Shruti Haasan to Release on Zee5.

The film also stars Shivaleeka Oberoi, Annu Kapoor, Shiv Panditt and Aahana Kumara in key roles and from the trailer of the film, it looks like this is going to be a super-exciting one. The film inspired from true events follows the journey of a married couple who get separated for a short while after the wife leaves for a job abroad but soon goes missing. The film follows Samir's (Vidyut Jammwal) search for his missing wife. The film then turns into an action-thriller mode. We have to say, the trailer itself has got us all intrigued and we can't wait to find out what happens in this film. Kangana Ranaut and Genelia D'Souza Speak Up For Vidyut Jammwal Over Press-Con Snub By Disney+ Hotstar.

Check Out the Trailer Here:

The film is jointly produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and has been directed by Faruk Kabir. Speaking about the film, Vidyut had earlier said in and interview, "I’m really excited about doing this romantic action film based on a real life love story in a very contemporary setting. With incidents based on actual events, this could be one of the biggest and most memorable action thrillers of our time. Very proud to be part of such a great team to tell a truly gripping tale.” Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 03:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).