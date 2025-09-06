Madharaasi Movie Review: Good news – AR Murugadoss is back in better form after Darbar and Sikandar. Bad news – his persistent flaws as a filmmaker remain, with Madharaasi showing little intent to pace itself towards a strong finish. Still, there’s some reason to be optimistic. Perhaps this film – though oddly titled – could mark the beginning of Murugadoss working his way back to the sharpness of Thuppakki and Kaththi, rather than settling for middling fare. ‘Madharaasi’ Review: Critics Praise Sivakarthikeyan’s Performance in AR Murugadoss’ Tamil Action Thriller That Works in Parts.

Two key terms dominate the film’s world. First is 'gun culture', linked to a mafia smuggling weapons into Tamil Nadu. There’s a pointed dig at America here, complete with a scene where a student brings a firearm to school and takes his classmates hostage. But the logic wobbles – wouldn’t such a culture require legal backing for personal gun ownership? And how exactly are the villains profiting by selling to ordinary citizens?

The second term is “Fregoli syndrome”, a rare mental disorder that afflicts protagonist Raghuram (Sivakarthikeyan), causing him to misidentify faces. In cinema terms, this translates into superhuman fighting skills and the ability to operate military-grade weapons. The film both glamourises and trivialises his condition, swinging between comic relief and exaggerated heroics.

'Madharaasi' Movie Review - The Plot

The movie begins with six trucks of weapons being brought into Tamil Nadu by a criminal syndicate under the responsibility of Virat (Vidyut Jammwal) and Chirag (Shabbir Kallarakkal). They intend to push for gun culture in the state and destabilise the political situation. NIA officer Premnath (Biju Menon), who is determined to put an end to their nefarious schemes, finds out that the arms are being kept in a gas factory. Destroying them is a suicide mission.

Watch the Trailer of 'Madharaasi':

Even though his team members are ready to take on the mission, a protective Premnath finds the perfect scapegoat in Raghuram, who is attempting suicide after his girlfriend, Malathi (Rukmini Vasanth), left him. What Raghuram's real deal is and whether he can put a stop to Virat and Chirag's operations form the rest of the story.

'Madharaasi' Movie Review - A Flawed Backstory

Madharaasi starts with a bang, with an action scene near a highway toll booth that introduces both Premnath and his squad, as well as the two villains. The scene allows Vidyut to flex his mean muscles and meaner acrobatics, and gives us two promising antagonists to feel invested in.

Soon enough, we get Sivakarthikeyan's introduction via a song, followed by some of his now trademark comedy sequences, courtesy of his character's attempts to take his own life (one such scene even has an ARM cameo). They were mildly amusing, more so because Sivakarthikeyan's natural flair for comedy is persuasive enough to make you think so. Never mind that I was guilted into finding these scenes funny when it's revealed he is not mentally well. Good job, movie. Try to amuse me with dark humour and then make me feel guilty by dropping that bomb.

A Still From Madharaasi

Anyway, when Premnath brings him in for the 'suicide' mission – and that isn't a good look for an officer, bringing a common man who needs proper therapy into a dangerous operation – the thriller shows some cracks but still holds your intrigue. Then, just to destabilise that, we are immediately thrown into a perfunctory flashback to show Raghuram's love story with Malathi and what made him suicidal.

To be fair, it isn't as boring as I expected, and yet it occupies enough screen time to draw attention away from the more interesting main plot. The Fregoli syndrome is mostly used in these portions, revealed through an interesting hospital scene and a revelatory twist thereafter. There was also a small moment I liked: when Raghuram and his colleagues are evacuated from his office after an earthquake scare, he finds that, unlike the others, he has no one to call, so he fakes one. But then, in true ARM style, the moment is immediately overdramatised.

A Still From Madharaasi

Similar overdramatisation happens at the end of the flashback. (A word of warning: spoilers follow.) Malathi realises that Raghuram's helpful nature (where he also slashes up people) comes from his mental condition, and that being with her has helped him normalise, turning him into more of a passive observer. So what does she do next? Ditches him, of course, since he isn't the 'abnormal' person she had fallen for. Without even a conversation!

I mention this moment not only because of how kitsch the writing is, but also because it makes it hard for me to root for the love story afterwards. This is problematic, since the hero's entire motivation – his badassery – is utterly linked to his love for Malathi, who would rather have him remain unwell than be rehabilitated into normalcy.

'Madharaasi' Movie Review - Fairly Thrilling But Overstuffed Second Half

So when Malathi is inserted into the second half in the perfunctory damsel-in-distress mode, it brings down the freshness the film aimed to achieve. This is quite a letdown, since there were some fun, thrilling moments, like the pre-interval sequence when Raghuram infiltrates the factory. There is also a sequence in the second half where one of the villains makes an escape from a hospital, and that was quite a cool scene. That said, the action choreography looks stylish, helped by the actors' agility, but it isn't remarkable, and towards the end, it becomes even less so.

A Still From Madharaasi

While the second half has its peaks – what with the NIA using the couple to draw out the villains, or the Departed-like mole play between the two factions – there is quite a lag between them, filled with redundant scenes and predictable moments.

The writing punches enough holes into the screenplay. It is amusing how Raghuram, who is under NIA protection, is conveniently removed from a crucial assault scene because the film didn't want him there. Vikranth's character, who is Premnath's son, has a very expected trajectory. I'm curious why a department would place a father and son in the same operation, or, for that matter, even in the same department.

A Still From Madharaasi

Sivakarthikeyan tries to inject some comedy into these portions, but it raises tonal inconsistencies and therefore falls flat. Also, using his mental affliction as some sort of undefeatable superpower feels like something Shankar did and dusted two decades ago. The film feels overstretched, which is bizarre because the main set of events happens over the course of a night, and yet it feels like ages when it is all over. ‘Madharaasi’: Director Shankar Calls Sivakarthikeyan’s Film an Engaging Commercial Entertainer With Many Enjoyable Theatrical Moments’.

'Madharaasi' Movie Review - The Performances

Yet, Madharaasi is watchable, more because AR Murugadoss seems to have a better handle on the proceedings than in his recent movies, and its lead star, Sivakarthikeyan, has such good screen command. He seamlessly anchors the film’s tonal shifts - from comedy to action to drama - with his charm and presence.

A Still From Madharaasi

Biju Menon lends gravitas as Premnath, though the role doesn’t stretch him. Rukmini Vasanth does her best with a thinly written character.

I honestly felt Vidyut Jammwal was underused here. The actor demands your attention from the moment he appears in his intro during the opening action scene, and the film smartly uses his fluid movements to show what a badass he is in most of his action scenes. I mean, come on, he was doing push-ups mid-air on a freaking metal pipe! But there are long stretches sideline him, leaving Shabbir Kallarakkal to hold the fort. Vidyut returns with more prominence in the final act, but his showdown with Sivakarthikeyan lands flat, a missed opportunity given their potential.

A Still From Madharaasi

I was also surprised to find out that Madharaasi had an Anirudh score. Unlike how his score used to stand out in average films like Coolie and Devara, here it felt surprisingly subdued - not going for the elevation that some scenes totally demanded. Whether it was by choice or the composer having a rare bad day, I am unsure.

'Madharaasi' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

In the end, Madharaasi is a frustrating glimpse of what could have been. While there are welcome echoes of Murugadoss's glory days, the film stumbles over its inconsistent screenplay and sluggish editing. Sivakarthikeyan’s commanding performance papers over many cracks, and Vidyut’s return to villainy in Tamil Cinema is electric but underused. The result is a clear step up from recent ARM movies, but Madharaasi lacks the confidence and killer instinct to be anything more than a watchable misfire.

Rating: 2.5

