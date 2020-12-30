It has been quite a long time since rumours of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra dating each other have been doing rounds. However, neither Kiara nor Sid have ever spoken about their relationship status. But there have been numerous occasion when these two have been spotted together, be it at parties or casual outing. For instance, earlier this year a video of this rumoured couple of B-town had surfaced online from Armaan Jain’s wedding reception party in which they were seen dancing together. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Couldn't Stop Dancing Together at Armaan Jain's Wedding Party (Watch Video).

Talking about the latest pictures of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, the two were spotted by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai International Airport today morning. They were reportedly heading out of the city to ring in New Year 2021 together. Well, the location is unclear, but speculations are doing rounds that the two have headed to Maldives for New Year celebrations. Take a look at Kiara and Sid’s pictures below: Rumoured Couple Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Return To Mumbai Together After The New Year Holidays (Watch Video).

If you remember, in January this year photographs and videos of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra getting out of the Mumbai Airport together had hit online. Many speculated that the lovebirds celebrated New Year 2020 together and were returning back to bay together.

