Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani Couldn't Stop Dancing Together at Armaan Jain's Wedding Party (Watch Video)

Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani dance video (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Armaan Jain's wedding with his girlfriend Anissa was quite a starry affair with all the Bollywood biggies attending it. The invitation was extended to who's who of the entertainment industry and celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Neeta and Isha Ambani, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar and others ensured to attend it. From Kareena Kapoor Khan's dance on Bole Chudiyaan to Karisma Kapoor taking us back in time with her performance on Le Gayi Le Gayi, the event was loaded with some exciting performances but the one that managed to grab our eyeballs the most was that of Sidharth and Kiara's. Rumoured Couple Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Return To Mumbai Together After The New Year Holidays.

In a video uploaded by photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, we can see Sid and his Shershaah co-star, Kiara Advani enjoying each other's company throughout the time. The couple had eyes only for each other and they even burnt the dance floor together with their dance. While Kiara was clearly enjoying her time, grooving to songs like never before, the actor meanwhile was giving his rumoured girlfriend a good company. However, the point to note here is that they were together the entire time. Love is clearly in the air for this duo! Rumoured Couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to Come Together for a Gangster Drama?

Check Out their Dancing Video

View this post on Instagram #kiaraadvani and #siddharthmalhotra at #armaanjain wedding ❤❤❤❤ A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Feb 8, 2020 at 1:10am PST

Sidharth and Kiara are apparently the newest lovebirds of the tinsel town. The duo was recently clicked at the airport as they left for a holiday together and their families have even met each other. Though we are happy to hear all their relationship stories, we'd still like an official confirmation.