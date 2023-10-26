The first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, was a hit with fans and critics alike. The episode was full of love, laughter and candid revelations from the couple. One of the highlights of the episode was how DeepVeer shared unseen glimpses from their wedding on KWK8. Another major highlight was how DP talked about her depression which was refreshing and important conversation to have on a platform like Koffee With Karan. Having said that, just for you, we've compiled five revelations made by DeepVeer's on KWK. So, let's get started. Koffee With Karan Season 8: Ranveer Singh's Pissed Reaction to Deepika Padukone's Statement of 'Seeing Other Guys' While 'Committed to Him in Mind' Goes Viral Online – WATCH.

How Ranveer Singh Met Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh on KWK revealed how Kareena Kapoor Khan's exit from Ram Leela, made him suggest Deepika's name for the film. Narrating how and where he met her (DP) for first time. He said, “there was a famous or infamous reading for Ram Leela at Mr Bhansali’s house in Versova. I was supposed to meet him before Deepika’s arrival. So I was sitting on the table and the door was on my left. He has these heavy doors and he lives by the seaside. So, these heavy doors open and the gush of wind comes from the sea. There, Deepika enters wearing this white chikankari, hair blowing due to the sea wind just like some sadgi ki moorat. I was like 'Oh My God'!”

DeepVeer's Secret Engagement

DeepVeer started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2018. However, Ranveer revealed on the Koffee couch that they were secretly engaged for three years before their marriage. “I proposed in 2015, and we were secretly engaged for three years,” Ranveer confirmed to host Karan Johar.

Watch KWK 8 Promo Below:

Deepika's Engagement Ring Was ‘Beyond Ranveer's Resources'

It was in Maldives in 2015, when Ranveer Singh proposed to Deepika Padukone. However, the interesting goss was when Singh revealed that he bought engagement ring for DP before leaving for the trip and how it was beyond his means. When KJo asked if it was diamond ring, he replied, “Yes sir. Beyond my resources at the time, perhaps, but even so, a very impressive one.” Koffee With Karan Season 8 FIRST Episode: From Karan Johar’s Emotional Outburst to Deepika-Ranveer’s Wedding Video, Fans Hail the Episode As ’Truly Wholesome and Heartwarming!

Ranveer's Reaction to Deepika Padukone's Depression

While Deepika has many times addressed that she has been battling depression, on KWK, she opened up more on how Ranveer Singh stood by her side during her mental illness. Deepika said, “What he (Ranveer Singh) did at that point was that he created a safe space for me to open up. Not once did he say, 'It's okay, forget it', or 'just let's go on a drive' or anything of that sort. At that point, he didn't understand it much, today he understands it a lot better. But he was just all there. He has been so patient. It told me a lot about the person that he is.”

How Ranveer Singh Dealt With Flops

After 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus tanked at box office, Ranveer was not in good head space. Talking about it, RS said on KWK, “Let me take you back to the pandemic. Coming out of the pandemic, we had this lovely film 83 (2021) which everybody loved. It just released at the wrong time. 48 hours before the release, we lost key markets because they all shut down due to Omicron. Unfortunately, a lovely film had the stigma of being a commercial underperformer." “I had not seen three major flops in a row. So, it was new to me and I wasn't at my best, especially three months after Cirkus,” he added.

