Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone appeared as the first guests on Koffee With Karan 8 and their episode was truly overwhelming. While the two talked about depression, their wedding, dating phase and much more, there was a time on the Kouch, when Ranveer was kinda 'miffed' with DP over saying she was 'seeing other guys, but in her mind she was 'committed' to him. This particular moment from KWK8 led to mixed reactions by fans on social media. Not to miss, Ranveer's pissed face, it's epic. Check out the videos below. Koffee With Karan Season 8 FIRST Episode: From Karan Johar’s Emotional Outburst to Deepika-Ranveer’s Wedding Video, Fans Hail the Episode As ’Truly Wholesome and Heartwarming!

Watch Viral Video from KWK8:

Brother looks absolutely pissed pic.twitter.com/AdIihA2fIZ — Gems of Simps (@GemsOfSimps) October 26, 2023

Deepika Padukone Goes Candid on Kouch:

Aye ye dono bhi situationship mein the pic.twitter.com/5lxqgSP7yr — Deity (@gharkakabutar) October 25, 2023

