Kuttey is bringing on the Kaminey vibes as the trailer has already impressed us touted to be a crime comedy and features a stellar cast of Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sensharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra among others. Vishal Bhardwaj of Kaminey serves as a co-writer and producer on the film. Interestingly, his son Aasmaan Bhardwaj marks his directorial debut with the film. What makes fan nostalgic is also the revamped song from Kaminey titled "Phir Dhan Te Nan". Arjun Kapoor and Tabu lead the cast by playing cops who are somehow involved with gangsters and trying to survive in this dog-eat-dog world. Kuttey: Trolls Vandalise Film’s Wiki Page to Mock Arjun Kapoor, Writes ‘Someone With No Acting Skills’ Next to Him (View Pic).

Produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj, Kuttey has been co-written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bharadwaj. Vishal has also composed the music for the film with lyrics by Gulzar. Ahead of the film's release, let's take a look at the details of this multi-starrer movie. Phir Dhan Te Nan: Shahid Kapoor’s Kaminey Song Gets a Twist in Arjun Kapoor’s Kuttey, Vishal Bhardwaj Stirs Up the Memories of Original Song.

Cast

Kuttey has an ensemble cast featuring Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj.

Plot

Kuttey's synopsis reads as follows "The film follows a truck containing billions of dollars. On a misty evening in the Mumbai suburbs, three renegade groups come into contact with one another without knowing it. Tragically, they all possess the same strategy of guns, bloodshed, and betrayal. Everyone is chasing the same goal.

Watch The Trailer Of Kuttey Movie Below:

Kuttey Release Date

Kuttey which marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bharadwaj's son Aasmaan Bhardwaj is slated to hit theatres on January 13, 2022.

Kuttey Movie Review

The reviews for Kuttey are not out yet. LatestLY will update you all as soon as the review of the period comedy film is out.

