While Aamir Khan is in Turkey shooting for his next, Laal Singh Chaddha, the actor will soon start working on his Mumbai schedule. If reports in Mid-Day are to believe, the actor with Kareena Kapoor Khan is expected to start shooting in the city on September 7 with all the security guidelines in place obviously. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump and will see Aamir Khan reliving many crucial chapters of the Indian history.

Keeping Bebo's pregnancy in mind, Aamir has asked his director, Advait Chandan to work with minimal crew whenever filming her scenes. "Considering Kareena is pregnant, Aamir Khan has instructed Advait that only a skeletal crew be present on set when she is scheduled to shoot," informed a source in his conversation with the tabloid. "As the producer, Aamir feels responsible for the safety of his crew, and hence, has appointed a special team that will monitor the safety measures being adopted on the set. The cast and crew will undergo COVID test every week, apart from the daily temperature and oximeter checks," the source added further.

Aamir will start focussing on the indoor shooting and going by his recent suggestions, the unit is already erecting two sets in Filmcity, Goregaon and Vrundavan Studios in Malad. Laal Singh Chaddha was earlier slated to hit the screens in December 2020, however, the makers have now delayed its release by a year. The film will now release during Christmas 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 04, 2020 02:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).