A teaser for an upcoming espionage thriller, Lahore Confidential, has been released by Zee5. Richa Chadha, Karishma Tanna and Arunoday Singh star as the main leads. The story centres on Ananya (Richa), a RAW agent, who develops feelings for an ISI agent, in all probability played by Singh. Where have we seen this before? Umm...Salman and Katrina's Tiger Zinda Hai. Tanna plays Ananya's handler. Lahore Confidential: Kunal Kohli Assures Richa Chadha’s Zee5 Film Has Entertaining Elements Right from Old School Romance to Graceful Urdu Poetry

The mission will take Richa's character to Pakistan, which us a gentle reminder of the film, Raazi, featuring Ali Bhatt. At the helm of Lahore Confidential is director Kunal Kohli. He has made one of India's favourite romcoms, Hum Tum, and the cross border love story, Fanaa, which, too was peppered with espionage.

It will be interesting to see how Kunal will present the seen-before concepts with a novel execution. Or will it just be old wine in a new bottle? "The film has lots of elements to it, ranging from old school romance and Urdu poetry to action and edge-of-the-seat thrills, and to bring all these elements together made it a challenging project. After 'Fanaa', this is going to be my second love story with a thriller backdrop and we have an ensemble cast," the director has said talking about Lahore Confidential. If Only We Are Told More Stories of Softer Men: Richa Chadha After Attending Chaplin Concert at El Gouna Film Festival.

Watch The Teaser of Lahore Confidential Here:

The movie will stream on Zee5 but a release date has not been established yet. It is a delight to see Arunoday on the screen again. We hope this role gives his calibre the deserved moments to shine. Same goes for Karishma Tanna.

