Filmmaker Kunal Kohli promises an unusual mix of Urdu poetry and cutting edge suspense in his upcoming release, Lahore Confidential, a romantic spy thriller starring Arunoday Singh, Karishma Tanna and Richa Chadda. "The film has lots of elements to it, ranging from old school romance and Urdu poetry to action and edge-of-the-seat thrills, and to bring all these elements together made it a challenging project. After 'Fanaa', this is going to be my second love story with a thriller backdrop and we have an ensemble cast," Kohli said.

The narrative revolves around a humble, divorced Indian woman who leads a routine life and loves Urdu literature. She finds herself on an intelligence mission in Pakistan. A love story of two spies will put them in a tug of war with each other. "Poetry has always been close to my heart, which makes the film special to me. It's is going to be a never-seen-before romantic spy thriller. The narrative will challenge the viewers as well," claimed Arunoday.

Karishma added: "I am an avid viewer when it comes to watching thrillers, and as an actor the genre is extremely versatile and challenging at the same time. My character has lot of layers, which will be interesting for the viewers." "My favourite part is the old-school romance banter mixed with its espionage," said Richa, about the film slated to release on the OTT platform Zee5.

