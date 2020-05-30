Late Actor Rishi Kapoor’s Wife Neetu and Daughter Riddhima Remember the Legend with These Throwback Pics

In Remembrance of Rishi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Exactly a month ago, on April 30, the industry heard another shocking news, demise of legendary actor Rishi Kapoor. It was just a day before it when another versatile actor of the film industry, Irrfan Khan, had passed away. The demise of these two actors was indeed one of the biggest shocks of this year. In fact, seeing the current situation across the globe and then the deaths of these two legends made netizens had declared this year as ‘Black 2020’. Many even feared what would be the other shocking news that one will have to hear next. It has been a month since the two actors have passed away. Their respective families have shared some throwback pictures on social media platforms and remembered them. Armaan Jain Remembers Rishi Kapoor With a Throwback Picture Of a Family Get Together.

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor has shared a beautiful throwback pic in which the couple can be seen twinning in navy blue shirts and jeans. She shared this lovely post by writing, “Wish me luck as you wave me goodbye Cheerio, here I go on my way With a cheer, not a tear, in your eye Give me a smile, I can keep for a while In my heart while I'm away”. Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared a post on her Insta story in which the late actor can be seen along with his wife, daughter, son-in-law Bharat Sahni and grand-daughter Samara Sahni. Late Actor Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Shares Throwback Pics Of Her Husband, Says ‘Milenge Baaten Karenge.... Till We Meet Again’.

Neetu Kapoor

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Yesterday, Sutapa Sikdar had also shared a heartwarming post remembering her late husband, actor Irrfan Khan. The two actors, Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, had featured together in just one film D-Day. Netizens had started sharing a clip from the film in which the two legends share the same frame on the day Rishi Kapoor had passed away.