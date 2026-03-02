As Holi 2026 approaches, Bollywood once again provides the perfect soundtrack to celebrate the festival of colours. Over the decades, Hindi cinema has produced songs that capture every shade of Holi from traditional family gatherings to high-energy party anthems. This year’s playlist blends evergreen classics with fresh chartbusters, ensuring there is something for every mood. Holi 2024 Songs' Playlist: 5 Bollywood Hindi Songs for a Lively Holi Rain Dance Party (Watch Videos).

‘Balam Pichkari’ - Watch Video

No modern Holi playlist is complete without Balam Pichkari from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. Sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shalmali Kholgade, the song perfectly captures youthful mischief and carefree celebration. Deepika Padukone’s Naina letting loose with Ranbir Kapoor’s Bunny remains one of Bollywood’s most loved Holi moments, making the track an instant crowd favourite even today.

'Panwadi' - Watch Video

Among the newer entries, Panwadi from Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari has quickly climbed the party charts. Featuring Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf and Sanya Malhotra, the song is packed with vibrant visuals and high-energy choreography. Its pulsating beats have made it popular not just for Holi parties but also colourful wedding sundowners.

'Holiyaan' - Watch Video

Another contemporary addition is Holiyaan from Vedaa, which offers a stylish twist on traditional Holi music. The track blends folk influences with modern rap and electronic sounds, while Sharvari Wagh’s energetic moves add visual flair. It’s a perfect pick for listeners who want a fresh, trendy Holi vibe.

'Holi Khele Raghuveera' - Watch Video

For those who prefer nostalgia, Holi Khele Raghuveera from Baghban continues to hold emotional value. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini, the song celebrates family bonding and traditional festivities. Its warm, community feel makes it ideal for daytime Holi gatherings.

'Holi Ke Din' - Watch Video

Going further back in time, Holi Ke Din from Sholay remains a vintage treasure. Sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar with music by R.D. Burman, the song radiates pure festive joy. Even decades later, its dhol beats and colourful village setting perfectly capture the spirit of traditional Holi.

‘Rang Barse’ - Watch Video

Of course, no list is complete without the iconic Rang Barse from Silsila. Amitabh Bachchan’s playful performance and the song’s folk-rooted energy have made it synonymous with Holi celebrations across generations. It remains one of the most recognisable festival tracks in Indian cinema.

'Ang Se Ang Lagana' - Watch Video

For a touch of romance and drama, Ang Se Ang Lagana from Darr adds intensity to the celebrations. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a memorable avatar, the song blends passion with festive colour, appealing to those who enjoy classic Bollywood drama.

'Do Me A Favor' - Watch Video

Meanwhile, party lovers still swear by Do Me A Favor, Let’s Play Holi from Waqt. With Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra’s lively chemistry and an infectious hook, the track continues to dominate dance floors during Holi bashes.

'Badri Ki Dulhania' - Watch Video

Rounding off the list is Badri Ki Dulhania from Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Though not originally a Holi song, its vibrant energy and catchy beats have made it a festival staple. Featuring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, it guarantees to get everyone on their feet.

