Late Actor Irrfan Khan’s Wife Sutapa Sikdar Shares Throwback Pics Of Her Husband, Says ‘Milenge Baaten Karenge.... Till We Meet Again’

Sutapa Sikdar with Irrfan Khan (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Irrfan Khan, the versatile actor of Indian Cinema, had breathed his last on April 29. The actor died due to complications from colon infection. Although it has been a month since he passed away, be it family or fans, no one is able to believe he is no more. His last release was Angrezi Medium and fans still find it difficult to accept the fact that one precious gem has gone too soon and will not be seen in any new films. The late actor’s wife, Sutapa Sikdar, has shared some fond memories of her husband and shared those beautiful throwback pictures on Facebook with an emotional post. This Unseen Video of Deepika Padukone and Irrfan Khan Playing Tennis on the Sets of Piku Will Melt Your Heart.

Sutapa Sikdar wrote, “Out beyond ideas of wrongdoing and rightdoing there is a field. I’ll meet you there. When the soul lies down in that grass the world is too full to talk about. It’s just a matter of time...milenge baaten karenge.... Till we meet again.” In one of the pics you’ll see how the late actor was gazing into the camera and in the other one, the husband and wife duo is seen capturing a wonderful moment by clicking a selfie. Irrfan Khan to Get a Locality Named After Him in Igatpuri, Villagers Mourn his Sudden Demise and Remember all the Noble Work He Did For Them.

Sutapa Sikdar’s Post On Facebook

Post Irrfan Khan’s demise, Sutapa Sikdar had issued a statement in which she had mentioned, “I want to assure everyone that this is not a loss, it is a gain. It’s a gain of the things he taught us, and now we shall finally begin to truly implement it and evolve.”