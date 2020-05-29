Armaan Jain Remembers Rishi Kapoor With a Throwback Picture Of a Family Get Together, Says 'Memories To Last A Lifetime' (View Pic)

Armaan Jain (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's passing still seems like a bad dream and the film industry as well as family are still grieving his loss. While Kapoor's daughter, Riddhima is often seen posting throwback pictures with her late father, recently, her cousin brother Armaan Jain also took to Instagram to share an old picture of a family gathering and wrote an emotional post on how he misses Chintu uncle. Jain shared an old snap where Rishi Kapoor is seen with his big fam and a young Ranbir Kapoor can also be seen beside him. Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Posts Dad Rishi Kapoor's Smiling Photo in His Memory, Says ‘Legends Live Forever’.

Sharing the amazing picture, Armaan wrote, "Lunches at Devnar Cottage will never be the same... Words aren’t enough to describe the amount I love and miss you, each one of you has such a distinct place in my heart Naniji Ritu Masi & Chintu Mama - memories to last a lifetime!!" Armaan who recently tied the knot with his girlfriend Anissa Malhotra had a big wedding ceremony and it was a delight to see the whole Kapoor fam at the same. It will certainly be strange to see Rishi Kapoor missing at the next big Kapoor Khandaan meetup. 'End of our story': Neetu Kapoor’s Bittersweet Post on Rishi Kapoor’s Demise Is Heartbreaking (View Pic).

Check Out Armaan Jain's Post Here:

Rishi Kapoor, who was battling cancer, passed away in a hospital in Mumbai on April 30. His family had issued a statement that read, "Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia". Due to the current situation of coronavirus crisis, unfortunately, many close friends and fans couldn't pay their last respects to the veteran star.