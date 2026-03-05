The internet is once again in a state of collective disbelief as Singaporean fashion photographer and former model Chuando Tan officially turned 60. To mark the milestone on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Tan shared a series of reflective photographs on Instagram that have since garnered over 600,000 likes, reigniting a decade-long debate over his seemingly frozen-in-time appearance. What Is the ‘One Piece’? Creator Eiichiro Oda Reveals Where the Secret Is Hidden!

Chuando Tan Shares Post on Instagram - See Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHUANDO TAN 陈传多 (@chuando_chuandoandfrey)

Chuando Tan Turns 60

The birthday images show Tan posing in a semi-unbuttoned shirt beside a Jeep, holding balloons spelling out "60." The contrast between his sharply defined physique and his chronological age prompted a familiar wave of "vampire" accusations and shocked commentary from his 1.8 million followers.

Chuando Tan Reflects on Time and Aging

While his followers focused on his aesthetics, Tan used the occasion to share a poignant message about the fleeting nature of time and the importance of inner peace. “Today, on my 60th birthday, I am reminded that time is the only real wealth. Each sunrise arrives as an inheritance, not a guarantee,” Tan wrote. “The wiser path now is simple: Return daily to nature and sunlight and align myself with what endures. I wish for peace on earth.” The sentiment reflects a shift in Tan’s public persona. While he first went viral in 2017 at the age of 51, he has recently become more vocal about the internal realities of aging, admitting that he, too, feels his energy "losing steam" despite his outward appearance.

Chuando Tan Reveals His Anti-Aging Routine

Despite the global search for a "secret formula," Tan has consistently maintained that his look is the result of decades of disciplined lifestyle choices rather than a hidden shortcut. His philosophy centers on a 70/30 split: 70% diet and 30% exercise. His Daily Habits Include breakfast of six hard-boiled eggs (mostly whites), avocado, and protein shakes, choosing whole foods like chicken breast and grilled fish over processed alternatives, he avoids tobacco and alcohol, and ensures he finishes his last meal several hours before bed and as emphasised in his recent post, he credits natural elements and a positive mindset for his mental well-being.

Chuando Tan Gets Real About Age

Tan has been candid about the psychological weight of being a poster figure for agelessness. In a 2025 profile with Vogue Singapore, he expressed a desire to be honest about the biological process, stating, "I don’t want to create the false impression that I’m forever young. Deep inside, I know I’m not that young. I’m ageing." Originally a model in the 1980s and briefly a Mandopop singer in the 90s, Tan transitioned into high-fashion photography, co-founding the studio Chuando & Frey. While he continues to take on selective creative projects, he hinted in early 2026 that he is taking a "step back" to focus on personal health and his upcoming creative works.

