Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani's upcoming film Laxmii is not just high on entertainment, but it also has a strong message attached to it. The story of the flick revolves around the centre character portrayed by Akshay who gets possessed by a spirit of a transgender who seeks revenge against the people who did wrong to her. This film is said to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on November 9, 2020. And so ahead of its release, the makers have dropped a video online titled as 'Ab Hamari Baari Hai' which sees transgender rights activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi among others in attendance. Akshay Kumar's Laxmii Bomb Is Now Laxmii! 5 Other Bollywood Movies That Changed Titles Before Their Release Thanks to Controversies.

The video is entirely shot in black and white with special emphasises given to the colour red. The transgender community has always been considered as no one or have been made fun of and so this clip highlights why their life also should be celebrated. It's all about acceptance. The video ends with Akki, Kiara and Laxmi hugging each other and showcasing it to the world that love is what the trans community needs. The Kapil Sharma Show: Laxmii Cast Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani Grace the Show, Actress Makes Gluten-Free Laddoos For TKSS Cast.

Check Out The Video Below:

Well, it is not just about watching this clip and then ignoring the powerful message attached with it as it's high time the third gender also gets the recognition and respect they deserve. Helmed by Raghava Lawrence, the film is a remake of his Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 06, 2020 08:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).