The upcoming weekend of The Kapil Sharma Show will witness a different league of comedy. Also, this weekend coincides with the Silver Jubilee of actor Akshay Kumar on the show. Yes, this weekend's episode will see Akki step on the sets of TKSS for the 25th time and the cast of TKSS couldn’t be more happier! Each time that Akshay has come on the show, it has been a mad house with Akshay taking their class, and this time will be no different either. This time Akshay will be accompanied by the gorgeous actor Kiara Advani for the promotion of their upcoming movie Laxmii Bomb... oops... the name was changed at the behest of Shri Rajput Karni Sena's legal notice and is now only Laxmii! Needless to say, this weekend will be a 'bomb' episode indeed! Laxmii Bomb Is Now Laxmii! Akshay Kumar's Film Changes Title Over Outrage Days Before Its November 9 Release.

While thanking the show and makers Kiara said, “I want to thank you all… After a long time there is a show that is so happy and we are all looking forward to.. A big big round applause to you all”. Further, Kapil shared his experience on the types of people that one came across during lockdown. The first type is the set of people who have become fit and the other set of people who have gained weight. Akshay Kumar's Laxmii Bomb Is Now Laxmii! 5 Other Bollywood Movies That Changed Titles Before Their Release Thanks to Controversies.

While complimenting Kiara, Kapil asked her what did she do during the lockdown. To which Kiara replied, “jaise sabhi ne kuch na kuch naya seekha hai iss lockdown mei toh mai ek baat aapke sath share krti hun. Akshay sir ke jo make up dada hain vo humesha ladoo banate the. He used to make these yummy laddoos toh when the lockdown happened just after shooting the Burj Khalifa song and uss waqt jab bhi sir ye laddoo khate the toh I used to have a bite from him. I started missing it afterwards so I said let me learn how to make these. So, it’s a modified version and laddoo became contemporary cookies.. I have made it and brought it her for all of you. I just thought thoda muh meetha bhi hojae!.. to which Kapil quipped, “aap itna saara English main jo bol rahi thi na, mujhe samajh toh kuch nahi aaya but mujhe mazaa bada aaraha tha” and thanked Kiara. Mukesh Khanna is Happy With Akshay Kumar's Laxmii Title Change, Says People Will Not Take 'Pangas With Hindu Devi Devtas'.

She further went on to add, “Its super super healthy. No sugar, no gluten and I have made these myself… kasam se!” Further in the show, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani will be seen sharing lot of incidents from the shoot. Akshay Kumar will also challenge the cast of The Kapil Sharma Show in a saree draping competition and the cast will offer him lots of gifts honoring and celebrating his 25th visit on the show.

