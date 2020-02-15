Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani Name Their New-Born Son Leo, Share His Super Cute Picture on Instagram

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani With Their New-Born Son Leo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actress Lisa Haydon has become a proud mother for the second time. She along with her husband Dino Lalvani recently welcomed a newborn into the family. Announcing the arrival of the little Leo in her life, Lisa on Saturday took to Instagram and shared a cute picture of her first child Zack with his brother Leo. "This little blessing has touched my heart in a way nothing else ever has. Lisa Haydon Flaunts Her Gorgeous Baby Bump in a Black Bikini and Says the Good News Could Be ‘Any Day Now’! (View Pic)

Been totally speechless and in love watching you both and can't believe I get to be your mama. ‘Leo & Zack' #Brothers. And my forever valentine- Yesterday was our 5 year anniversary of the day we met, on Feb 13th one freaky Friday, life has never been the same since. Thank you Hub for building a family with me. #HeartRevolution," Lisa wrote. Mom-to-Be Lisa Haydon Flaunts Her Baby Bump While Doing Some ‘Sober Dancing’ With Dino Lalvani (Watch Video)

Lisa Haydon and Dino Lalvani's Son Leo With His Brother Zack

Lisa, who is known for her roles in movies like Queen and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, got married to entrepreneur Dino Lalvani in 2016.