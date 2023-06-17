Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress, Lisa Haydon celebrates her birthday on June 17. The famous supermodel who makes 'vatavaran' instantly hot with her presence is totally eye candy. A yummy mummy to three beautiful kids, Lisa probably gave us enough maternity goals to go on with our life. While she loved flaunting her baby bump in style, that wasn't the only time when she was at her fashionable best. Haydon was always inclined towards the world of fashion. This explains why her sartorial moments were always so popular. Lisa Haydon in Her Emerald Green Bikini is a Combination Lethal Enough for Our Hearts (View Pics).

One look at Lisa Haydon's style file and you are convinced that she loves to flaunt her tall and lean frame in sexy attire. From her all-golden look to classic white attire with a thigh-high slit, she has given us so many stunning looks to marvel and cherish at. Her sensuous looks coupled with that intimidating aura of hers make for a lethal combination. Lisa's irresistible fashion avatars have always stunned us enough and we can't help but fall in love with her over and over again. Since Haydon holds a special place in our hearts, we'd like to celebrate her special day by reminiscing about some of her best fashion looks of all time. So here we go. Lisa Haydon Birthday: Times When She Stylishly Flaunted Her Baby Bump in Bikinis!

Sexy Mamma!

Lisa Haydon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bond Girl Vibes

Lisa Haydon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Chic Always

Lisa Haydon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Golden Beauty

Lisa Haydon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Wonderful in White

Lisa Haydon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Red Hot

Lisa Haydon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Keeping it Casual

Lisa Haydon (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Lisa Haydon!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2023 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).