With so many Diwali parties being organised in Bollywood, it's only natural that you will spot celebs wearing similar attire. If not during the same parties or events but sourcing the same designs from the same designer label. The recent case was Ananya Panday and Lisa Haydon where they wore the same pink pre-draped saree by Arpita Mehta. Fashion Faceoff: Hina Khan or Esha Gupta, Whose Black Dress Will You Like to Wear?

Ananya Panday was attending Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash when she was clicked wearing this pretty pink saree by Arpita Mehta. Coincidentally, the outfit was first worn by her best friend, Shanaya Kapoor when she had walked the ramp for the designer. Ananya kept her styling extremely easy for the occasion. With no major jewellery but delicate ear studs, she kept her look simple. With blushed cheeks, subtle eye makeup and straight hair, she completed the rest of her look for the night.

Ananya Panday

Next, we discuss Lisa Haydon who wore the same pre-draped saree for her sister's wedding. Lisa too, went easy with her accessories but she carried the attire extremely gracefully. With dewy makeup and nude lips, she kept it chic and charming. Fashion Faceoff: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Janhvi Kapoor, Whose Silhouette Did You Like More?

Lisa Haydon

Now the million-dollar question is, who do you think nailed this attire better? Was it Lisa Haydon or Ananya Panday? Pick your favourite name and vote for it in the voting box below.

